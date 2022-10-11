Inside Shaktimaan Actress Nupur Alankaar’s Life As A Sanyaasi

Actress Nupur Alankaar, who gave Millenials a memorable childhood with the cult classic television show Shaktimaan, has chosen a life devoid of worldly pleasures. In February this year, the former actress left showbiz and opted for a life as a sannyasi. Claiming to have broken free from her marriage with her ex-husband Alankar Srivastava, Nupur has wilfully resorted to “bhikshatan," an aspect of Lord Shiva. Bikshatan translates to Supreme Beggar.

In a series of pictures and videos, Nupur gave sneak peeks into her life as a sannyasi to netizens, which went viral in no time. Taking to Instagram, she posted a video where she was seen carrying a bowl in her hands.

As a Bhikshatan, she needs to ask for food and money from 11 people. In the video, Nupur added that she had already received a meagre sum of money and some food items from five people from pilgrimage sites for the day.

The following few snaps saw a person giving money to Nupur as they grinned ear to ear for the lens. Nupur was dressed in a simple red salwar kameez wearing a Rudraksha Mala and bracelets. The 49-year-old captioned the next photo, “Pehli Bheek" as she uploaded the picture of a cup of tea and a bowl with a Rs 20 note in it.

Earlier, in an interview with Etimes, Nupur Alankaar revealed that she did not miss being on camera. “I am done with all the pretence and falsity that we resort to on-screen and off it," she clarified. Nupur added, “After my mother passed away in December 2020, I realized that I didn’t fear losing anything anymore. I felt free from all expectations and duties."

Nupur has acted in more than 157 television shows in her career spanning over 27 years. She starred in numerous serials, including Shaktimaan, Tantra, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, and Bhaage Re Mann, to name a few.

Talking about her decision of choosing the life of a sannyasi, she disclosed that her familial life was riddled with troubles for a long time. During that period, she met someone, who advised her to take sannyasa. Nupur has followed the path since then.

