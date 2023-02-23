Inside Shraddha Kapoor's Cosy Home With Boho Theme Balcony, Family Pictures, Paintings And More

Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor. While Shraddha is currently busy promoting Luv Ranjan directorial, she loves to spend time at home when she is not working. And her Instagram timeline holds evidence of the same. From playing with her furry friends on her beautiful balcony to sipping tea in the comfort of her couch, Shraddha Kapoor often shares glimpses of how she prefers to spend her time in her humble abode. White walls, wooden doors, and aesthetically pleasing plants in Shraddha Kapoor’s house give a boho vibe. Want to know more about it? Here's a sneak peek of her house.

Just similar to many skyscrapers in Mumbai, Shraddha Kapoor's house also has a beautiful balcony. With wooden flooring, the balcony features beige carpet and matching cushions. In a bid to make every corner of her house feel alive, Shraddha Kapoor has placed a variety of pots.

The walls of Shraddha’s house are adorned with several colourful abstract paintings. Like this painting behind the actress, Shraddha has several statement pieces spread across her house.

Mostly Shraddha’s house boasts wooden work which she collaborated with beige colour, just like the chairs of her dining table. It perfectly complements her white wall. For the pop-up, she has added a touch of colour to her furniture. Just like blue-striped couch in this picture.

Shraddha’s love for the boho theme perfectly sufficed in this picture. From the wallpaper with big leaves to the pretty floral mug, Shraddha is surely obsessed with colours and flowery patterns. Unlike other celebrity homes, he house doesn’t boast grand interiors with extravagant decors.

Shraddha also has a white vanity with ample light. But instead of having a rectangle mirror, Shraddha’s vanity features a round mirror with many bulbs attached to its border. However, the actress has a full-size mirror kept just in front of her vanity, so that she can take a proper glance at her complete look.

