Inside Siddharth Chandekar And Mitali Mayekar Diwali Party, A Galaxy Of Marathi Stars

Inside Siddharth Chandekar And Mitali Mayekar Diwali Party, A Galaxy Of Marathi StarsPopular Marathi celebrity couple Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar hosted a Diwali party at their new house in the city of dreams, Mumbai. The party was a star-studded affair in which many celebrities from the Marathi entertainment industry marked their attendance.

The celebrities levelled up the glamorous game as they all arrived at the party dressed in ethnic outfits. Looking at the photos, it looks like the couple did an awesome job hosting the Diwali party. The decor of the house with fairy lights and flowers seemed to be on point too.

Among the many celebrities who attended Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar Diwali bash are Isha Keskar, Kshithi Jog, Hemant Dhome, Lokesh Gupte, and Gayatri Datar. Actresses Gauri Nalavde, Pooja Sawant, Rohit Raut, and Juili Joglekar also graced the event. All the guests had a good time and took plenty of selfies.

Mitali shared a photo from the party with Siddharth on her Instagram account and wrote, “A night full of sparkles, eyes vanishing laughter, spicy gossips and hearts full of love! Two very very happy and grateful hosts!"

Meanwhile, Siddharth shared a selfie with all the guests and from that, it is evident how happy all the partygoers were.

This year is Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar’s first Diwali together after moving into their new home.

For those who are not familiar, Mitali and Siddharth are one of the most talked-about couples in the Marathi industry. The couple were dating each other for the past few years and decided to take their relationship ahead as they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony last year on January 24.

