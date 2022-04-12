Inspiring Journey of KGF Star Yash: From Theatre Actor To Kannada Film Star

Much anticipated Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 will be released in theatres on April 14. The Prashanth Neel directorial starring Yash has seen a massive pre-booking of tickets ahead of its release. The fans of Yash are eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of their favourite star in the action drama. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveen Tandon in lead roles. Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash will be seen playing important characters.

Yash, the protagonist of the film, is known for his roles in Kannada films and he has a huge fan base in the south industry. However, Yash had a humble beginning in the industry and he made entry into the entertainment world with supporting roles in films. The journey of Yash from a theatre actor to the star of the Kannada film industry is inspiring.

Fans only know the KGF’s star as Yash, but his real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda. Born on January 8, 1986, in Buvanhalli village under the Hassan district of Karnataka, Yash comes from a humble family background. His father Arun Kumar was a bus driver with the Karnataka Roadways and Bangalore Metro Roadways. His mother is a housewife. Yash also has a younger sister named Nandini.

After his early education in Mysore he joined legendary theatre personality BV Karanth’s famous drama group Benaka Drama Troupe. In 2004, Yash made his small screen debut with the series Nand Gokul, which aired on ETV Kannada. After working in several TV shows, Yash bagged a supporting role in director Shashank’s film Mogini Mansu, which released in 2008.

Yash delivered his first hit film Modalasala in 2010. But after the success of the 2011 film Rajdhani, people started recognising him. His successful hits include Kiratka, Googly, Raja Huli, Gajakesari, Mr And Mrs Ramachari, Masterpiece and Santhu Straight Forward. Mr and Mrs Ramachari with Radhika Pandit was one of the biggest hits in Kannada cinema. Yash got married to his co-star Radhika Pandit on December 9, 2016. Yash and Radhika have a son, Atharva, and a daughter, Arya.

The movie KGF Chapter 1, released in 2018 and it became a cult hit bringing unprecedented success for Yash.

In 2017, Actor Yash along with his wife Radhika Pandit founded the Yash Marg Foundation. This organisation has worked to solve the water problem in the Koppal district of Karnataka. The actor has donated about Rs four crore through his foundation for the project to clean the lakes in the district and provide drinking water to the villages grappled with water-scarcity.

