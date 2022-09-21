Interesting Facts About Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Contestant Galatta Geetu Royal

Bigg Boss Telugu 6, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, is already dominating headlines for its share of controversies, games and fights. When it comes to creating disputes in the house, YouTuber Galatta Geetu Royal tops the list. Geetu is courting controversy over her temperamental issues with colleagues.

Many are eager to know more about this contestant, who has become a sensation on the Internet. Let’s know More:

Geetu studied in the same school where her mother worked as a principal. Her mother is a Kuchipudi dancer.

She went to Bangalore to pursue engineering. She excelled in academics and topped in school and college. She eventually secured a job at Amazon as well. However, her love for arts remained constant and she left her job at Amazon. She started working as a radio jockey afterwards.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Geetu also started making videos on Tik Tok and gained popularity there as well. She was enjoying her work but the Tik Tok ban disturbed her plans. Still, she was undeterred by this ban and started making Instagram reels. Geetu acquired a loyal fan base there as well and became a renowned face.

After pursuing her passion for acting in short videos and radio jockeying, she tried working on the small screen. Geetu gained an amazing opportunity there as well. She started working in the comedy show Jabardasth. Geetu was also propelled to fame with her brilliant comic timing.

Advertisement

She also has a great fan following on Youtube. Currently, she has two Youtube channels — Galatta Geetu Royal and Galatta Geetu. Her fans were extremely happy when she got the chance of being in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. However, her demeanour is being criticised by many. She has got into altercations with Revanth and Inaya Sultana.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here