International Dog Day 2022: From Tuffy to Entertainment; 5 Dogs That Stole the Limelight in Bollywood Movies

INTERNATIONAL DOG DAY 2022: Dogs are known to be man’s best companion, their unconditional love and affection cannot be compared. To honour and celebrate the four-legged furry friend, International Dog Day was introduced in 2004 and is annually celebrated on August 26. This day marks an opportunity to encourage people to adopt dogs and celebrate the bond with them. The special bond has been well documented by many Bollywood and Hollywood movies. So, if you are a dog lover and movie buff, check out these Bollywood films where dogs stole the entire show.

Entertainment titled after the dog’s name featuring Akshay Kumar grabbed the attention of the audience. The film revolved around the golden retriever who was the heir of the multi-billion company. The comedy-drama showed how Akshay’s character wanted to kill Entertainment to gain his father’s inheritance, but ended up forming a strong bond with the doggo.

Hum Aapke Hai Kaun

The movie would have had a happy ending if Tuffy didn’t take the matter into his own hands. Tuffy had an important role in Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial as he essayed the role of an umpire in the cricket match and also played an important role in delivering Nisha’s message (Madhuri Dixit) to Rajesh (Mohnish Bahl) instead of Prem (Salman Khan). The dog also received the blessings of Lord Krishna in the film and remained the most iconic character so far.

Chillar Party

The National Award-winning film is about a group of kids from a housing society and a boy named Fatka who used to work at the same complex for his survival and lived with his dog Bhidu. The film unfolds when a politician plans to catch all stray dogs from the city and the children fight for Bhidu. The audience and critics praised Nitesh Tiwari and Vikas Bahl’s directorial.

Teri Meherbaniyan

Teri Meherbaniyan featuring Jackie Shroff and Moti, the dog grabbed all the eyeballs. Moti enacted the rescue dog who takes revenge on the killers of Jackie’s character. The film received immense love from the audience.

Dil Dhadakne Do

We all loved Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Shefali Shah’s characters as the Mehra family. Although we loved their performance, it was Bullmastiff Pluto Mehra who kept us glued to the screens. Pluto narrated the story of the dysfunctional family. It was Aamir Khan who had dubbed the dog’s voice and stole the hearts of the audience.

