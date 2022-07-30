International Friendship Day 2022: Movies You Must Watch With Your Friends

International Day of Friendship will be celebrated on July 30, this year. While we do not need a specific date to celebrate our crazy gang, this day just reminds us of how grateful we are for their presence in our lives.

ALSO READ: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share With Your Buddy

They have brightened up our dull days, made us score better marks, helped us sneak out of the house, and given us a 2 a.m lecture about career or relationship choices.

Advertisement

This Saturday, celebrate your friendship with some cult Bollywood movies that are popular for portraying true friendship:

Sholay

An all-time classic, Sholay portrays the journey of two friends, Jay and Veeru. Sing along with your friend ‘Yeh dosti hum nahi chodenge’, as the movie delves into their camaraderie. Dil Chahta Hai

While you might still be making your Goa- plan with your buddies, here’s a movie that changed the definition of friendship. Akash, Sameer, and Sidharth reunite after facing a rough patch in their bond. Everybody connected with and related on a personal level with the movie. 3 Idiots

This movie is the epitome of friendship between Farhan, Raju, and Rancho. An influence of a good friend can truly help you succeed in life. The sheer simplicity and the craziness depicted in the movie struck a chord with everyone. Rock On!

‘Rock On!’ tells the story of four friends and their struggles. Their craziness for music led them to start a band that gained massive popularity. However, they parted ways after misunderstandings only to reunite and form deeper bonds. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

The movie celebrates the friendship of Jai and Aditi and their whole group. It is the bond between Jai and Aditi that blooms into love. Hera Pheri

This Raju-Shyam-Baburao friendship created a laughter-riot in the movie with lots of planning and scheming to earn more money. Every dialogue from the movie is pure gold. Yeh Jawaani Hai DeewaniYeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a toast to friendship and love. The movie taught us that you can have everything in life and still feel lonely if you do not have friends around.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here