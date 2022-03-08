International Women's Day 2022: From Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, 5 Bollywood Actresses Turned Producers

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2022: Gone are the days when actresses limited themselves to acting in front of the camera. Over years, Bollywood has evolved and many actresses have turned producers, by investing in wholesome content and also giving strugglers a chance to prove themselves and make a mark in the industry. From Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt, take a look at a few mainstream Bollywood actresses who donned the hat of a producer on this International Women’s Day.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma began her career in Bollywood with a Yash Raj Film and moreover worked with Shah Rukh Khan for the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. After featuring in many films, Anushka kick-started her own clothing brand and also started her own production house named Clean Slate Filmz. Some movies produced under her production house are Pari, Bulbul and NH10.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has established herself as a Bollywood actor as well as a Hollywood actor, making a mark in the film industry. Soon after she appeared in various films, she started her own production house named Purple Pebble Pictures. The first Bollywood film she co-produced was The Sky is Pink. She has also produced films in regional languages.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone formed her own company Ka Productions in 2018. She herself featured in the first film she produced under her production house titled Chhapaak (2020). She also co-produced Ranveer Singh-starrer 83.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who recently featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi announced her Production house Eternal Sunshine in February last year. Although the actress has not yet produced any movies under her production house she plans to produce films she likes watching.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna is a former film actress who turned author and producer. She has written several novels which drew inspiration from her real-life incidents. The name of her production house is Mrs Funny Bones Movies. Several films like Khatta Meetha, Action Replayy and Tees Maar Khan are produced under her production house.

