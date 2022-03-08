International Women’s Day 2022: Women-oriented Bollywood Movies To Watch on IWD

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2022: There was a time when all the attention in films was given to the hero of the film. Male actors had the larger share on screens and the storylines revolved around them. However, the days are gone. Now, times have changed and women have become the lead in films. The women-centric films are booming and female actors are putting forward strong subjects about women issues, the status of women and other things firmly in front of the audience.

As the world celebrates the power of women on International Women’s Day on March 8, we bring to you revolutionary films that made women recognised in Bollywood.

English Vinglish (2012)

The film was a story of every other woman in the country. A middle-class housewife who shares an inferior status in her family due to her inability to speak English. The way she wins over her weakness and comes out strong. Late actor Sridevi played the role of the protagonist and we can say she did justice to her role.

Queen (2014)

Who says one has to sit and cry after a heartbreak? Who says broken marriage can only lead to depression? Queen is an example that a woman can have fun, live her life, and single-handedly lead her life. Kangana Ranaut plays the role of a woman who is quiet and is afraid to move out but after her fiancé breaks the marriage at the last moment, she goes to Paris alone for her honeymoon. The hilarious film will make you laugh and also give you lessons that will make you feel motivated and confident.

Pink (2016)

A film that highlighted that when a woman says ‘no,’ it means ‘no. ‘Eve-teasing is quite common in our country and various measures have been taken to curb this evil. However, those who do it blame it on the girl for wearing certain types of clothes, drinking, partying, staying late at night and so on. Pink is a film that was a slap on the face of such a mentality. Taapsee Pannu taught the meaning of sexual consent in the film.

Neerja (2016)

The real-life story of late flight attendant Neerja Bhanot is an inspiration for many. She saved hundreds of passengers from a hijacked plane. Sonam Kapoor, who played the role of Neerja, gave us many moments of pride, emotional breakdown and courage throughout the film.

Thappad (2020)

Domestic violence starts with a single slap and women are asked to stay quiet because they are told it’s not a big deal. However, through Thappad, Taapsee Pannu highlighted the issue that a slap is not just a slap but is a form of violence that no one has a right to do or tolerate. It motivated many women to speak up and stand for themselves.

