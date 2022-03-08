International Women’s Day: Ankita Lokhande Receives ‘Most Precious’ Gift from Husband Vicky Jain

Actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are indeed one of the favourite couples on the reality show, Smart Jodi. From meeting at a party through some common friends to exchanging wedding vows, the two have been by each other’s side through thick and thin. Ever since Ankita and Vicky revealed their relationship status, they have never shied away from some social media PDA. While fans are still not over their mushy romance and gorgeous wedding pictures, Vicky is dropping cues on how to be an ideal husband.

On March 8, the world is celebrating International Women’s Day. To wish all her female friends and fans on the occasion, Ankita posted a video that also had a special message from Vicky. As the clip opens, the actor extends greetings for International Women’s Day, and pans the camera to her husband who has an important thing to say. Vicky states that he has planned a special surprise gift for his wife, which leaves Ankita wondering what could it be. However, moments later he revealed that the gift is to stay quiet.

Advertisement

He mentioned that all husbands can give this gift to their wives on International wome’s day."Aaj sare husbands apni wife ko kuch nahi bolenge, aaj vo chup rahenge aur sab baatein sunege (Today, husbands are not going to say anything to their wife, today they will stay quiet and only listen)."

Posting the video, Ankita captioned it, “Most precious gift from my husband on this [women’s] day. Happy [womens] day to all the lovely ladies from us to you."

Watch the clip here:

Advertisement

In the reality show Smart Jodi, Ankita and Vicky relived their wedding day as they exchanged wedding vows again. During one of the episodes, Ankita’s mother revealed the love her daughter and son-in-law have is just adorable.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.