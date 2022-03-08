International Women's Day: Charu Asopa Shares Heartfelt Note For Sushmita Sen Amid Reports of Rift With Rajeev Sen

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, actress Charu Asopa took to her Instagram stories and re-shared a picture along with Sushmita Sen. “The beautiful, pretty women in one frame who have set an example of self-dependence…They told the whole world that a woman is sufficient to take any responsibility whether it’s (a) matter of mother, daughter or anything," the caption on the picture read.

Interestingly, this comes at a time when the reports of a rift between Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen (Sushmit’s brother) have been making headlines. It all had started after Sushmita Sen’s brother took to his YouTube channel and dropped a picture of his daughter Ziana Sen. “Ziana come back home to your daddy, so much travelling is not safe for you…Haven’t seen you for the longest time…Come jaldi se and play with me," he had written.

Apart from this, BollywoodLife.com had also reported that Charu and Rajeev have been living separately for a few months now. The entertainment portal also claimed that Charu is currently in her hometown Bikaner along with her daughter, while Rajeev is in Mumbai.

When News18.com had asked Charu about the reports of her separation, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actress refused to comment on it and said, “I don’t want to talk about this for now."

Earlier, Charu also opened up about trouble between her and Rajeev and said that problems happen in everyone’s life. “I don’t know if we are together or not. All I can say right now is he is Delhi and I am here in Mumbai. I know only what you guys know. What will happen in the future I am waiting for God to show me the path, I have left everything on him now. I think problems happen in everyone’s life, and we all go through ups and downs, it’s just that we are celebrities, so a lot is written about us. if there is a light at the end of the tunnel, I will surely see. And when I get to see it I will share it with everyone," she had told TOI.

For the unversed, Charu and Rajeev had tied the knot in 2019. The couple welcomed their daughter on November 1, 2021. Back then, Charu and Rajeev took to their respective Instagram handles and shared the news with an adorable picture. In the picture, Asopa was seen carefully taking the baby in her arms while Rajeev kissed her. “Blessed with a baby girl Charu is doing fine & fit .. So proud of my wife for being strong right till the end .. Thank you all for your prayers .. Thank you God," the caption read.

