International Yoga Day 2022: Nikita Dutta Aces Backbend In New Instagram Post; Check Here

Celebrating the International Day Of Yoga, Bollywood actress Nikita Dutta posted two photos of herself nailing extreme difficult yoga asanas on her Instagram profile. In one picture, she looks amazing as she performs “backbends," which in her words are her “eternal love." The other photo shows her acing the Virabhadrasana. “Life is flowing, moment to moment. Just flow with it," she captioned one photo and added hashtags such as #Virabhadrasana #WarriorPose #YogaDay #YogaEveryDamnDay.

The caption on her second photo read: “Backbends, my eternal love."

Advertisement

Netizens flooded the comments section of her posts with messages wishing the actress Yoga Day and complimenting her on her fit physique. Jubin Nautiyal, who has worked with the actress in a music video, also commented on the picture and wrote: “Happy yoga day."

A day before International Day of Yoga, Nikita showed us how to perform a “lizard pose."

Advertisement

She often shares pictures of herself sweating it out in the gym or doing yoga. Like this one, where she can be seen performing Supta Vajrasana. “Friyay is chilling in Supta Vajrasana. Also called the #ReclinedThunderboltPose, this is great for toning the spinal nerves, correcting rounded shoulders, and stretching the abdominal organs and legs," she wrote alongside the photo.

With this clip, the actress proved her love for the backbend pose. “Back bending with the sunrise… Been feeling quite guilty for not practicing since a long long time. I guess this morning was that much-needed push. Hoping I can get back to being consistent," read her caption.

On the work front, Nikita is best-known for her performances in The Big Bull and Dybbuk. She has also worked in the TV shows Dreamgirl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Haasil.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.