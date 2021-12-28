Internet Can't Get Over How Sexy Urfi Javed Looks in This Plunging Neckline Red Dress

Urfi Javed loves to wear some pretty revealing outfits. But when netizens saw what she was wearing in a recent Instagram post, they couldn’t get over just how sexy the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant looked!

The TV star wore a super sexy all-red look for her latest Instagram post. Her post got over 23k likes from her 2 million followers. “You’re looking so sexy," one user wrote. Another fan commented, “You made my day with this video!"

Urfi Javed recently opened up about having suicidal tendencies. From talking about her failed relationships to her unsuccessful career, Urfi bared her heart out in a long note on Instagram.

Urfi took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of bold pictures alongside giving a ‘pep talk’ to her fans. She started the ‘pep talk’ by sharing about the rough phase of her life. She began the note and revealed having suicidal tendencies. “You know how many times I’ve failed? I can’t even count now! A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life," she wrote.

Urfi continued and revealed the reason why she had suicidal thoughts. She shared that it was because of the lows in her career, relationships and financial problems. She wrote, “My life was seriously fu*k*d up . Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live."

Urfi Javed became popular for her performances as Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Aarti in Meri Durga, and Bella in Bepannaah. She was able to get a huge fan following after her participation in Bigg Boss OTT though the actress was evicted from the show only in a few days.

