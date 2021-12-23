Internet Compares Bigg Boss 15's Neha Bhasin to Urfi Javed for Wearing 'Revealing' Bra Top

Singer Neha Bhasin has been making waves for her appearances on Bigg Boss OTT and subsequently Bigg Boss 15. The musician was eliminated on the 39th day of the show’s digital edition, gaining a sixth place in the game. Neha then entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant on the 35th day. Unfortunately, her stay didn’t last very long, as she was evicted on day 55.

Despite the fact that her time on both shows was limited, she was able to form bonds with her other participants. On that note, she was spotted on a dinner date with Bigg Boss 15 participant Rajiv Adatia on Tuesday, December 21. It appears that the two have a strong connection and have decided to keep their friendship going even after the show.

Neha showed off her suede leather outfit and midriff in a beautiful, colourful display in the photo and video making buzz on social media. She chose a high-waisted dark purple suede leather flowing skirt with a halter neck crop top with a wraparound accent on the midriff. The sliced waist straps show off her toned physique, and when combined with the plunging neckline, this combo screams serious party biz. Despite the fact that she was wearing many hues of purple, her outfit was dramatic yet modest, owing to her basic skill of accessorising.

Although Neha was successful in impressing the fashion police with her bold and daring avatar, it seems that it did not go down well with a section of the internet. While many appreciated Neha for her attire, several took a dig at her for wearing a “revealing" outfit. Not only that, but some even compared her to Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant Urfi Javed, who is known for her risky attires. “Yeh kya URFI ki badi Behen hai kya," one user said. “Ek Urfi Javed kam nahi thi?" asked another.

