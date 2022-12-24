Internet Thinks Viral Edit Ft Shah Rukh Khan's Baadshah Song on Jhoome Jo Pathaan Is Better Than Original

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Pathaan has already won millions of hearts ahead of its release. The makers of the highly anticipated actioner have recently released the two songs of the film, first Besharam Rang, and the second song Jhoome Jo Pathaan was unveiled on Thursday. A day after the song’s release, an Instagram user shared an edited version of the music video “When Pathaan met Baadshah", which features SRK and Deepika dancing to a remix of a song from Shah Rukh’s 1999 film Baadshah.

In the edited version of the song Jhoome Jo Pathan, he replaced it with Woh Ladki Jo from Baadshah, sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya. The lyrics of the edited song completely matched the dance steps and seems that the choreography was actually meant for this song. Originally, the song starred Shah Rukh and Twinkle Khanna. Captioning the post, the user wrote, “Pathaan aur Baadshah dono mil ke maarenge mereko" (Pathaan and Baadshah together will beat him).

Soon after the video surfaced online, the internet was astounded to discover how flawlessly the old Shah Rukh song matched in with his latest dance number from Pathaan. Fans rallied to the comment section, with many claiming that the modified music video was “better" than the original song.

One of the users wrote, “Sounds better than the original song." While another added, “Prefer this more to the original!"

Jhoome Jo Pathaan, crooned by Arijit Singh has garnered over 21 million views on YouTube since its release.

Pathaan is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The Siddharth Anand directorial is set for release on January 25. Pathaan will reunite Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and will be the duo's fourth collaboration. The two had previously worked together in films such as Happy New Year, Chennai Express, and Om Shanti Om, which marked Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut. Pathaan features John Abraham as the negative lead.

