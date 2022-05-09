Intinti Gruhalakshmi Fame Kasthuri Shankar Appears as Chief Guest on Sridevi Drama Company

Actor Kasthuri Shankar of Intinti Gruhalakshmi recently graced the sets of Sridevi Drama Company as a special guest. Speaking on the occasion about the show, Kasthuri said, “If you have ever seen serials crying, you have seen them all laughing here on this show."

Kasthuri entertained everyone on the show. She sang a song and other actors present there applauded her and enjoyed the performance. TV viewers were also amazed to see Kasthuri, who always appears as a serious character in the serial, in a new look on the show.

The actor is known to never shy away from voicing her views on various issues and hardly misses a chance to wow her fans.

With Intinti Gruhalakshmi, Kasthuri marked her successful debut in the Telugu entertainment space and also got close to the Telugu telly audience with this daily soap.

Kasthuri is currently playing the female lead of Tulsi in the popular daily soap Intinti Gruhalakshmi. The show is the Telugu remake of the popular Bengali show Sremoyee. As per the latest TRP report, the show, ever since its launch in February 2020, has remained among the most-watched series and the TRP performance has been quite consistent too. In the show, Kasthuri appears in the role of a middle-class housewife.

Kasthuri has also acted in Nagarjuna’s super hit 1997 movie Tirupati Shree Balaji. For the unversed, Kasthuri once won a beauty pageant on the silver screen and is now impressing everyone with her performance on television.

The Telugu serial airs on Star Maa and is also available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

