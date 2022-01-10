Into its 4th Week of Theatrical Release, There's No Stopping Allu Arjun's Pushpa  

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise has smashed the box office records left, right and centre. The Sukumar directorial Pushpa was released on December 17 last year, is said to have grossed Rs. 146 crores in 23 days of its premiere. Pushpa stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, while Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist.

Speaking of the grand success of the film at the box office, even after 23 days of its release, Pushpa seems unstoppable even in North India. Recent reports have claimed that the film has earned Rs. 60 crores in Telugu states in just 28 days.

The Hindi dubbed version of the film had collected a whopping Rs 3.1 crores on the first day.

Advertisement

A film analyst said that despite fewer promotional events, the film created records due to the mouth publicity, mking the audience head to the cinema halls. The film set new earning records in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar.

As per media reports, the worldwide collection of film Pushpa in all the languages is said to be over Rs. 300 crores Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise has also defeated Yash-starrer KGF’s 13-day box office records.

Pushpa’s famous song Oo Antava featuring Samantha Prabhu was immensely loved by the film audience. The lyrical song was released on YouTube on December 10 and has garnered around 127 million views.

Pushpa: The Rise, a story based on sandalwood smugglers in forests of South India, was released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.