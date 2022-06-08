'Inventing Anna' Star Julia Garner to Play Madonna in Singer’s Biopic? Here’s What We Know

It’s time for Madonna fans to rejoice! The fans of Grammy Award-winning singer will soon be able to see the life of their favourite star on the big screen in her biopic. Reportedly, Ozark actress Julia Garner is the frontrunner to land the role of Madonna in a musical biopic directed by the pop icon herself.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Inventing Anna actress earned the opportunity to portray Madonna after a months-long process that included choreography sessions with the singer’s choreographer, as well as choreography, singing and reading sessions with Madonna herself. Other actresses who were considered for the role include Florence Pugh, Odessa Young and Euphoria star Alexa Demie, among a multitude of others. Singers including Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira have also been considered. The audition process was reportedly gruelling, as the music-based film requires a skilled singer and dancer.

The Queen of Pop, during an October appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, said, “The reason I’m doing it is because a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men."

Advertisement

As reported by Variety, after the announcement, Madonna said she hoped to “convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer - a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

We have got you covered for those intrigued to know about the movie’s details - The film essentially is set up at Universal Pictures, and will follow the early days of the oft-controversial artist and queen of perpetual reinvention. The singer-songwriter and actress are directing her own life story for the big screen, from a script co-written with Erin Cressida Wilson. Amy Pascal is currently on board to produce the Universal Pictures musical biopic.

Speaking about Julia Garner, the actress previously starred in the Netflix crime drama series Ozark and went on to earn two Emmy awards for her performance. She most recently starred in the streamer’s Shonda Rhimes series Inventing Anna. Other work credits include The Assistant and Grandma. She is currently filming the Paramount thriller Apartment 7A.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.