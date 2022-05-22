IPL 2022: Anushka Sharma Shares Happy Virat Kohli, RCB's Photos as the Team Enters the Playoffs

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are known to hype each other up all the time. This entire IPL season, the Bollywood actress left no stone unturned to support her cricketer-husband and his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore. Now that RCB entered the playoffs, Anushka Sharma once again gave a shout out to the team on her social media handle. She shared RCB’s post announcing their entry on her Instagram story section and wrote, “To the playoffs…RCB..RCB..RCB."

See post:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the trailer of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha will be launched on the day of the IPL finale, May 29. A source close to the development reveals, “When it’s Aamir Khan, it has to be grand and never heard before. The trailer of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will be launched on 29th May, the day of the IPL finale. Cashing in on the IPL fervour, the makers of the Aamir Khan starrer has consciously decided to launch the trailer of their film, much to the surprise of the fans of cinema and cricket."

Meanwhile, talking of Anushka Sharma, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of the Indian cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. This film will mark her comeback after her 2018 film Zero and also after the birth of her daughter Vamika. In a recent interview, the actress said that she is taking help from her cricketer husband Virat Kohli for her film. She added that since Virat is not a bowler, she turns to her bowling coach for help. Anushka also revealed that she records her training videos and shares them with Virat to get his opinion.

Advertisement

“Yes, we definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips," she told Harper’s Bazaar, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

Speaking with the magazine, Anushka had revealed that Chakda Xpress was delayed due to the pandemic and her pregnancy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.