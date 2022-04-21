IPL 2022: Preity Zinta's Little Twins Turn Cheerleaders During Punjab Kings Match, Actor Shares Pics

Actress Preity Zinta was seen cheering her IPL team Punjab Kings and involving her twins Gia and Jai into the squad. Preity, who is the co-owner of Punjab Kings, took to Instagram and revealed how she is cheering for her team who played against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday night. Preity revealed that she got customised jerseys made for the twins and they doubled up cheerleaders as well. She shared pictures of the jerseys on her Instagram Stories.

The picture featured two small red jerseys with golden stripes placed on a brown couch. The Punjab Kings’ jerseys had the names of the team’s sponsors on them. Along with it, one jersey had Jai’s name printed on it and the other one had Gia’s. Posting the picture, Preity wrote, “Game Day (punching emoji). All the best Punjab Kings." In the next story, she shared a picture of the front side of the jerseys and added two punching emoticons.

Check it out:

Despite the cheering, Punjab Kings couldn’t defeat Delhi Capitals. The latter registered a win over Punjab Kings by 9 wickets, with 57 balls remaining in the low-scoring match. Batting first, Punjab could post only 115 runs on the scoreboard. Jitesh Sharma scored the highest runs, 32 off 23 deliveries, followed by skipper Mayank Agarwal, 24 off 15 deliveries. Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Chahar scored mere 12 runs, and the remaining players got out with a score below 10. In return, Delhi Capitals achieved the target in the 10th over of the chase. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner’s heroics guided Delhi to an easy win.

Following the loss, Punjab Kings have slipped to the eighth spot on the IPL points table.

Meanwhile, it seems like Priety recently took a long flight, possibly to India, and Hrithik Roshan was by her side. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture with Hrithik and wrote, “Thank you so much @hrithikroshan for going out of your way & helping out with Jai n Gia on such a Long flight. Now I see why you are such an amazing & thoughtful father. I love you the mostest From hanging out as kids to having kids, I really am proud to see how far we have come & grown together."

