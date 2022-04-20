IPL 2022: Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt Cheer for RCB, Fans Send Love For KGF Chapter 2

Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon are currently under the spotlight for the success of their latest film KGF: Chapter 2, which also starred superstar Yash in the lead role. Dutt and Tandon were seen in the stadium last evening, to support Royal Challengers Bangalore in their match against Lucknow Super Giants. As the actors cheered for the team, audiences cheered for them and waved KGF 2 placards. Dutt and Tandon also waved back at the electrified crowd.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “All about tonight! Cmon @royalchallengersbangalore ! #kgfchapter2 #monsterhits"

Meanwhile, on Monday, Raveena shared a BTS video of her latest release. The short clip, shared on Instagram, shows people throwing coins inside a theatre playing KGF Chapter 2. The audience in the theatre went berserk during the screening and threw coins in the air. The video later shows behind the scenes of the movie.

Coming back to KGF Chapter 2, the film has opened to fantastic reviews and gigantic collections at the worldwide box office. It has been hailed for the brilliant performances of the lead and supporting characters backed by a solid story. The cinematography, editing, action, art department, and music have made it a perfect blend of visual and sound. Released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, the film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

The film in its extended four-day weekend has grossed more than Rs 500 crore at the global box office. Talking about the domestic collection, the film’s Hindi version has earned Rs more than 219 crores in five days, said trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in key roles.

