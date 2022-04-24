IPL 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts to CSK Players Dancing on Her Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal Song

Superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ecstatic as the players of the IPL team Chennai Super Kings, shook their legs to the viral song Two Two Two from her upcoming film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The actress will be starring in the film with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The video was shared on the official Instagram handle of CSK. The video showed players such as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo and others flaunting their dance moves. They wrote, “Kaathuvaakula Konjam 💛 to the Superfans!🕺🕺

We Yellove you two! 😍."

Sharing the same, Samantha wrote on her Instagram Story section, “The best."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the makers of the film have released the trailer, which stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha throwing some punch lines. The film, directed by Vignesh Shivan, appears to be a thrilling rollercoaster journey.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will be released in theatres on April 28. The trailer reveals how they all come together as Vijay’s character develops feelings for both ladies. They also craft their own versions of iconic sequences like Titanic and Baahubali.

The almost two-minute video provides a glimpse into the film’s fundamental idea, which focuses on the three key characters Khatija (Samantha), Kanmani (Nayanthara), and Rambo (Vijay). Rambo has a romantic relationship with both Khatija and Kanmani and even proposes to both of them to marry him at the very same time.

Cricketer Sreesanth also appears in the teaser, trading fists with Sethupathi. He was presented as Mohammed Mobi on a billboard, and it is now confirmed that he would portray Samantha’s lover in the film.

