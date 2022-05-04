IPL 2022: Shreyas Talpade Cheers for Rajasthan Royals in Stadium

Actor Shreyas Talpade is on a high in his career. His Marathi television show, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, has achieved immense popularity and his latest film, Kaun Pravin Tambe, has got rave reviews from the critics. While Kaun Pravin Tambe has achieved critical acclaim, Shreyas has been getting accolades for his terrific portrayal of cricketer Pravin Tambe in the biopic. Kaun Pravin Tambe is based on the life story of a determined Mumbai cricketer, Pravin Tambe, who at the age of 41 made his IPL debut in 2013.

Kaun Pravin Tambe was released on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on April 1.

Advertisement

Pravin Tambe played for Rajasthan Royals and therefore it wasn’t surprising to see Shreyas supporting Rajasthan Royals in one of their matches. Recently, Shreyas shared a short video on Instagram in which he can be seen supporting Rajasthan Royals. In the video, Shreyas is wearing the official jersey of Rajasthan and is cheering for them from one of the stands in the stadium.

Shreyas captioned his post as, “Believe it or not…this is my first time ever! Thank you @rajasthanroyals for this royal hospitality." The video has gone viral with over 60,000 views.

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals in that match by seven wickets.

Shreyas has also dubbed for Allu Arjun in the Hindi version of the blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise. In a recent interview with News 18, Shreyas said that this was a new phase of his career or his second innings. Shreyas further added that Kaun Pravin Tambe came at the right time as it helped him convince people that he can do more than just comic roles.

Advertisement

“If Kaun Praveen Tambe wouldn’t come into my life then probably it would have become very difficult for me to convince people, especially new-age filmmakers, that I can do serious roles," Shreyas said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.