IPL 2022: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday Cheer for KKR at Wankhede Stadium, Aryan Khan Spotted Smiling

The IPL 2022 has begun and today, the Kolkata Knight Riders are facing the Punjab Kings in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan eagerly watch KKR matches, solely because there is a good chance that the King himself would turn up to cheer for his team. But much like the auctions, King Khan goes missing during the match but there is his children- son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan filling in for him. In fact, Suhana and Aryan were accompanied by the former’s BFF, Ananya Panday.

Fans cheered as visuals of Aryan, Suhana and Ananya started doing the rounds on social media. Tweeps could hardly contain their excitement. Suhana chose a yellow tank top, while Ananya opted for a white tank top. Both had KKR written on them. Aryan opted for a plain black tee. But what was pleasantly surprising was the fact that Aryan was seen smiling. Fans would be aware that they have rarely seen the young biy smile, as he wears a serious face almost all the time.

Twitter erupted in joy and shared their pictures. Here is how tweeps reacted to Aryan, Suhana and Ananya’s presence:

People were also rooting for Ananya and Aryan to be together:

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in Dubai, where the IPL was being held. He swept fans off their feet with his new look with long hair. Suhana and Aryan accompanied him as well. Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return back to the screens with Pathaan, whose announcement was recently made. The film will also star John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, Suhana Khan too will soon make her Bollywood debut. If reports are to be believed, then she will be part of a project by Zoya Akhtar that will be based on the Archie comics. It will also star Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agasthya Nanda and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’ younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Pictures from the shoot had leaked a few weeks back, and took the internet by a storm.

