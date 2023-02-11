Home » News » Movies » IPL (It's Pure Love) Movie Review And Rating: This Cricket-Love Drama Is Worth A Watch

IPL (It's Pure Love) Movie Review And Rating: This Cricket-Love Drama Is Worth A Watch

Telugu language romantic-thriller, featuring south Vishwa Karthikeya, Nitin Nash and Archana Gautam in lead roles, was released on February 10.

Last Updated: February 11, 2023

Karnataka, India

Varun and Sriram's characters have pleased the youth.
Starring: Vishwa Karthikeya, Nitin Nash, Archana Gautam, Tanikella Bharani

Cinematography: AK Anand

Music By: Vengi

Producer: Beeram Srinivas

Director: Suresh Lankalapalli

Telugu thriller-drama, IPL (It’s Pure Love), released in cinemas on February 10. Directed by Suresh Lankalapalli, the film stars Vishwa Karthikeya, Avantika Munni and Archana Gautham in lead roles. The storyline of the movie revolves around a cricketer’s life, his love life and how terrorism-related issues interconnect with the cricket team, subsequently forming the rest of the story. Let’s take a look at the movie’s review:

The story

The film opens up with a terrorism-related issue and turns into another angle, where a love drama begins between Varun (Vishwa Karthikeya) who works in a software company and falls in love with her boss Janhvi (Archana Gautham). As a subplot, Varun’s friend Sriram (Nitin Nash), who is an aspiring cricketer, will be suspended during the under-19 Ranji Trophy due to his aggressive behaviour with fellow cricketers. On the other hand, how does cricket affect the life of Varun and Janhvi? And how the terrorism issue interconnects the IPL team, what are the changes that happen in Varun and Sriram’s life, all of these questions form the rest of the film’s story.

While the director’s idea of interconnecting the terrorism-related issue with the IPL cricket game is good, he fails to execute the film screenplay with good characterisation. The writer fails to script good episodes. Overall, the Telugu film is a love drama that has an outdated representation and unengaging narratives, making it a below-average film.

The title

When we say IPL, the Indian Premier League comes to our mind first. But now to tell a new cricket story with the same name director Suresh has written the story IPL, captioning it as ‘It’s Pure Love’. The first half of the movie is a bit slow and confusing and in the second half, the climax is less impressive.

The actors

Varun and Sriram’s characters have pleased the youth. The actors performed their roles very well. Nitin Nash and Vishwa Karthikeya are convincing in the film. The love scenes, emotional scenes and action scenes in the movie have impressed the audience. Other actors including Avantika Munni, Archana Gautam, Tanikella Bharani, Kumar Sai and Racha Ravi also acted very well.

The technical aspect

The music of the film is not very impressive but the cinematography is good. The editing should have been much better. On the other hand, the dialogues in this movie are quite impressive.

One last word: IPL (It’s Pure Love) - An average film

Rating: 2.5/5

first published: February 11, 2023
last updated: February 11, 2023
