Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare Flaunt Diamond Rings After Their Engagement; See Inside Pics

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a blissful ceremony in the city yesterday. The clips from the event are going viral on social media. And now, the starkid has herself shared glimpses from the ceremony. She also posted a video of Nupur and her in which they are seen flaunting their diamond rings. Ira is the daughter of actor Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta.

Ira took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday and shared a video featuring her in a white tee and Nupur in a blue jacket. She says in the clip, “Morning after guys, makeup still not off." She went on to lock hands with Nupur and screamed, “Guys see… yay" as they showed off their diamond rings together. She captioned the video, “My favourite place in the world is next to you."

Ira also shared pictures from the engagement bash held on Friday. It showed Ira in a strapless red gown and Nupur in a blue suit, standing opposite each other with open ring boxes in their hands. A worn-out brick wall is seen in the background with floral decoration adding to the old school feel. This was followed by more pictures of the couple posing with different friends at the same spot.

Ira Khan has been dating Nupur Shikhare for several years. Last month, Nupur went down on his knees and popped the question to Ira at a cycling event. On Friday, the couple got formally engaged at a party attended by several guests from B-Town. The ceremony was attended by Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, nephew Imran Khan, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh and director Ashutosh Gowarikar along with friends and family.

Ira and Nupur made their relationship official in February 2021. Aamir Khan’s daughter took to Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day, as part of the Valentine’s Day celebration, and announced that they were dating. Ever since, they have not shied away from showing off their love on social media.

