Ira Khan Posts This Adorable Picture with Dad Aamir Khan to Celebrate Father’s Day

People across the globe observed Father’s Day on Sunday. While some had their own ways to celebrate their love for their fathers, social media, for sure, was flooded with cute and endearing posts. Many of them were by star kids. Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shared an adorable snap of the actor to wish him on Father’s Day. Simple yet full of love, this is how you can describe her post. Ira is Aamir’s daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta.

Sharing a snap with her father, Ira wrote, “Happy Father’s Day," along with a heart icon. What is different in the post, you ask? Well, it looks like Ira has given a new hairstyle to Aamir with the help of a hair accessory. In the picture, Aamir is seen wearing a headband right above his forehead. While Ira is setting the headband, Aamir poses for the lenses.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Advertisement

Does the picture look familiar to you as well? You aren’t wrong. A couple of weeks ago Ira dropped a few snaps, similar to one she posted on Father’s Day. Alongside the photos, she shared how Aamir does her make-up better than her. “Guess who did my make-up? It’s interesting when your father walks up to you and claims he can do your make-up better than you can… and he turns out to be right. Who needs YouTube tutorials?" the caption of the post read.

The pictures were too cute to handle and fans flooded the comment section adoring the father-daughter duo. “Wow, best dad ever," a fan wrote, while another commented, “Your dad is love." “Daughter and dad duo, Such pictures should come more often," a third said.

On the work front, Aamir awaits the release of his film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Keywords:

Advertisement

https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/happy-fathers-day-ira-khan-shares-cute-pic-dad-aamir-khan-check-1146579

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.