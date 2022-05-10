Ira Khan Trolled for Wearing Bikini Around Dad Aamir Khan on Birthday; Sona Mohapatra Slams Haters

Ira Khan had a blast on her birthday in the presence of her parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, and others. Ira, who turned 25 on Sunday, gave an inside glimpse into her special day on Instagram. However, the pictures didn’t go down well with a section of netizens, who trolled Ira for wearing a bikini around her father during her birthday celebrations.

Now, singer Sona Mohapatra, who also attended Ira’s birthday celebrations, has come out in support of her by asking the trolls to “buzz off". Sona wrote on social media late Monday, “All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what Aamir Khan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off." She also used the hashtags ‘patriarchy’ and ‘India.’

Many users praised Sona for her post and even supported Ira over her bikini pics in the comment section. One user wrote, “Truly in love with you Sona Mohapatra for being the way you are." Another wrote, “Signs of people with no meaning and purpose in life. Imagine how little they must care about their own dreams and desires if all they do day in and day out is point fingers at others." “People didn’t realise it’s a pool party… That’s an appropriate attire for a pool party… Everyone was wearing enough clothes to enjoy the water," wrote a third user.

On the work front, Ira has decided not to follow her father’s footsteps into acting and instead has film direction on her mantle. She already made her stage directional debut in 2019 with Euripides’ Medea which starred her brother Junaid Khan along with Hazel Keech.

