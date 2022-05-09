Irfan Returns to Kanaa Kaanum Kalangal After 14 Years in New Avatar, Fans Elated

Irfan, who played Vineeth in Kanaa Kaanum Kalangal’s first season, appears in a different role in the ongoing season. On April 22, the popular Tamil high school drama’s second season began broadcasting on Disney+Hotstar.

With the addition of Irfan, the series, which already has nostalgic vibes, will become even more so. Irfan, who portrayed the main character in the 2006 season, is playing the role of Jerry, the physics teacher in the current season.

Irfan became a household name after the first season back in 2006 and he, thereafter, focused on movies. He appeared in films such as Pattalam, Sundaattam, and others. The actor also starred in Saravanan Meenatchi as Shakthi Saravanan, Saravanan’s son, which helped him gain a lot of fame.

In the ongoing season, Irfan returned to campus, this time not as a student, but as a light-hearted teacher. The scenes featuring him will be aired in the coming weeks. The plot centres around high school kids, their emotions, gang fights, one-sided love, crushes, teacher penalties, mark sheets, report cards, parents, and teachers’ association meetings.

During its broadcast on Star Vijay, the Kana Kaanum Kaalangal season topped the TRP ratings among other Tamil programmes. In urban regions, the series received its highest rating of 7.7 TVR in 2007. It created a precedent in Tamil television in many aspects, as practically all of the cast members were newcomers, either making their acting debuts or who previously worked as child actors or uncredited extras in serials or movies.

Star Vijay sponsored a talent hunt to find the artists for the main characters. The grand reunion of the series’ performers from various seasons was telecast as a special show on Star Vijay on July 18 last year, after 15 years of the series first aired. The producers are now aiming to recreate the magic once again on OTT.

