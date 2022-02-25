Irked Over Delay in Screening of Valimai, Ajith Fans Damage Salem Theatre

The much-anticipated Tamil film Valimai, starring Ajith Kumar, was released on February 24 in a record number of theatres globally. The film is being screened at over 700 theatres in Tamil Nadu alone. This is Ajith’s first film after a break of three years. The film’s release was postponed multiple times due to the Covid-19 restrictions. As the fans of Ajith are going crazy over this new film, a few unfortunate incidents have been reported from different theatres in Tamil Nadu.

A theatre in Salem district of Tamil Nadu was damaged by fans of Ajith as the first day first show of the movie was delayed. Valimai is running in 25 theatres across Tamil Nadu and the movie goers are rushing to the cinema halls to get the first glimpse of the movie. The first show of the movie was scheduled at 4am on February 24 at ARRS multiplex theatre in Meyyanur area of the city. But as it was announced by the theatre management to start the screening at 5am, annoyed over the delay, the fans broke the front glass wall of the theatre. Though no one was injured in the incident it created a ruckus outside the theatre for some time. After the incident the theatre officials allowed the entry of the audience to calm down the situation.

A similar incident was reported in Tamil Nadu’s Rohini Silver Screens in Koyambedu area of Chennai. The film was shown on six separate screens in the theatre, attracting hundreds of viewers. Due to the overcrowding at the theatre complex a glass door was shattered. A few movie goers also damaged the chairs at the theatre.

In Coimbatore, two motorcycle-borne assailants hurled a petrol bomb at a fan of Ajith, in the wee hours of Thusday, when he was erecting a flex banner of Ajith outside Ganga theatre in Gandhipuram area. A fan, named Naveen Kumar, was injured in the incident.

Despite the chaos, Valimai is off to a tremendous start on its first day. As the film is the solo big release after the theatres were allowed to run in full capacity after the pandemic restrictions, it is certain to smash multiple box office records in a matter of days.

