'Dear Baba...': Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Pens Heartbreaking Open Letter On 2nd Death Anniversary

On Irrfan Khan’s second death anniversary, his son Babil Khan penned an emotional open letter addressed to his father. Irrfan died on April 29, 2020. The actor was battling with neuroendocrine tumor. The news of his demise shocked the country. Two years since his death, Babil in his letter confessed he has not moved on from Irrfan’s death and possibly might never be able to either.

The soon-to-debut actor recalled their visit to Norway, where they travelled to watch the Northern Lights, recalling the emotions and memories he cherishes from the trip. Babil then confessed how much he misses him, adding that his late father continues to breathe in his thoughts.

“Dear baba, I’m trying to remember that perfume you wore, when we travelled north to watch lights dance in Norway. I remember exactly, the feeling of your smell, but I can’t remember the materialism of it. I remember the sensation on my fingertips when you spread my palms to tell my fortunes but it frightens me to forget your playful pinch on my nostrils. I have begged, and I have cried to the heavens, to let not my body forget yet; for my soul is not ready to forfeit. I am not ready to move on, and I am alright with the idea that possibly I will never be, we were never governed by logic," he wrote.

Advertisement

“You and I, singular and cosmic. Everything is, and yet it is not; You’re a perfect teardrop in my asylum. I was mindful and yet I forgot, my intonations of violence. You still breathe, in my thoughts; and our institutions of madness. I miss that, what I fought; your explorations of silence. A creation of yours, Babil," he concluded the letter, shared on Instagram. The letter was penned for Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

Babil received love from many, with fans sending him and his family love. Babil will soon make his debut alongside Tripti Dimri with Netflix’s Qala.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.