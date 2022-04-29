Irrfan Khan And Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: This Movie Brought The Two Actors Together

IRRFAN KHAN AND RISHI KAPOOR DEATH ANNIVERSARY: A day after losing Irrfan Khan, one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor left a huge vacuum in everyone’s heart. After a long battle with a neuroendocrine tumor Irrfan Khan left us for the heavenly abode on April 29, 2020. While we were still recovering from the shocking news of his death, Rishi Kapoor’s sudden demise struck us all very hard.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital, after battling Leukaemia (blood cancer) for two long years.

Advertisement

Sadly, it was only once that we could enjoy Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor sharing screen space. The late versatile actors showcased their acting prowess in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial D-Day, in which Irrfan played an undercover RAW agent while Rishi played a don. The name of Irrfan Khan’s character was Wali Khan and Iqbal Seth was played by Rishi Kapoor. Apart from Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, the 2013 action thriller featured Arjun Rampal, Shruti Haasan, Huma Qureshi, and Akash Dahiya in prominent roles.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_qwo3lAdge/

While sharing his experience of working with the evergreen veteran actor, Irrfan Khan had told Filmfare back then, “My cousin is his ultimate fan, though I have watched all his movies. I never thought I had it in me to be a Rishi Kapoor. He is hot liquid. He has worked on cultivating his craft so well and he is one of those stars you never have enough of, even if he is doing the same thing, movie after movie. I think that’s what makes his second innings so spectacular. He doesn’t have to be a star anymore, so he is having a blast being an actor."

Advertisement

Here are a few interesting facts about D-Day:

· It is the only film in which both the actors shared the screen space together.

· The agent database of Wali Khan (Irrfan Khan’s character) exhibits his date of birth as November 31, 1972, when the month has only 30 days.

· In one scene, a flashcard shows the spelling of Confidential as ‘Confidetial’.

Advertisement

· The scene, where the team plans the second attack, shows Pakistani guards holding weapons, which in reality are paintball guns.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.