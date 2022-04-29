Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: List of Awards and Honours Received By The Actor

IRRFAN KHAN DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Irrfan Khan, a name in the Indian film industry that is synonyms to the art of acting. He changed the course of parallel cinema in India with his versatile performances and the rules he followed to bring his characters alive onscreen. Unfortunately, after 3 decades of entertaining us with his mind-blowing acts in films such as Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Talvar, Maqbool and The Namesake, he died battling cancer on April 29 in 2020. There will never be another Irrfan Khan.

Irrfan Khan left a rich and inspiring legacy in the film industry. He worked on several Bollywood and Hollywood projects. His work deserved every accolade in his field and beyond, given the positive influence he brought on the audience. He worked in over 100 film in his career spanning 30 years.

The list of awards and felicitations he received is quite long but every bit deserved. Let’s take a look at them:

Paan Singh Tomar (2010)

Paan Singh Tomar proved to be the most successful film of Irrfan’s career. He played the titular role that fetched him all the major awards. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film won a National Award in the best film category and also bagged Irrfan the National Award for Best Actor in 2013. He also received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics) for his performance in the film.

The Lunchbox (2013)

A gem of a film in every sense, Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur’s The Lunchbox ruled the hearts of many. The film, directed by Ritesh Batra, showcased an unusual but heartwarming friendship developed between a man (played by Irrfan), who received a lunchbox from an unknown woman (Nimrat Kaur) by mistake one day. Irrfan won the Star Guild Award for Star Verdict of the Year in 2014.

Talvar (2015)

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film was loosely based on the infamous 2008 Noida double murder case. Irrfan Khan played the role of an officer of the Central Department of Investigation (CDI) and starred along with Konkona Sen Sharma and Neeraj Kabi. His brilliant performance fetched him the Editor’s Choice Performer of the Year at Stardust Awards in 2016.

Haasil (2003)

Haasil did wonders to Irrfan’s career as he played a negative role in the film.Talking about student politics in the University of Allahabad, the film has a dedicated audience till now and has garnered cult status for its story and Irrfan’s role. The awards Irrfan won for his performance were Screen Awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Negative Role in 2004 and Filmfare Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Villainous Role in 2004.

Life In A Metro (2007)

The film is still considered one of the best works of Irrfan, Konkana Sen Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon and director Anurag Basu. Irrfan’s character Monty was a fun, goofy and sensible guy and was a prominent part of the film. For the film, Irrfan bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor and Screen Award for Best Comic Actor in 2008. He also won theBest Actor in a Supporting RoleAward at 2008’s International Indian Film Academy (IIFAA).

Hindi Medium (2017)

A very simple story where Raj (Irrfan) and Meeta (Saba Qamar) are doing everything they can to get their daughter Pia in a school.The film talks about the challenges faced by parents to get their kids in schools amid such competition and politics. The film was directed by Saket Chaudhary, who also won an IIFAA for it. Irrfan won the Best Actor awards at International Indian Film Academy (IIFAA), Screen Awards and Filmfare Awards.

Angrezi Medium (2020)

This Homi Adajania-directed film was Irrfan’s last project. It showed Champak Bansal (Irrfan) having created a beautiful relationship with his daughter Tarika (Radhika Madaan) after a series of ups and downs. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor posthumously for Angrezi Medium.

