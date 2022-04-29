Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: The Legend's International Movies

IRRFAN KHAN DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Late actor Irrfan Khan had an illustrious career in Bollywood. From The Lunchbox to Talvar, Haider to Piku and Angrezi Medium to Karwaan, he played many characters that have had an everlasting impact on the audience. He was a man who used to take on the most difficult roles and yet prove himself by making each one of them his own. But Irrfan also enjoyed a great career in Hollywood too.

Many people know only about a few of the most famous roles Irrfan played in Hollywood films. Life of Pi and Jurassic World are some of them. On his death anniversary, let us get to know about all his Hollywood movies including some of the underdog ones:

The Namesake

Directed by Mira Nair, this movie is an adaptation of the novel by the same name, written by Jhumpa Lahiri. The movie entails the father-son relationship and the distress between them. It ends with the son realising the importance of his father’s ways of life after his death.

Life of Pi

Irrfan Khan plays the adult version of the protagonist Pi Patel in this novel-adaptation film. He tells his story to a novelist about how he was stranded in the middle of the ocean with a tiger for days and his relationship with the animal. The movie ends with Pi’s doubt about the tiger being real or just a figment of imagination.

Slumdog Millionaire

Directed by Danny Boyle, Irrfan plays the director who takes on the job of interrogating the protagonist who guessed too many correct answers in a game show with a huge prize money. While he looks and sounds totally like a cop who would have no loose ends in a case, he lets the protagonist go believing the stories behind the correct answers. The movie won multiple Academy awards.

New York, I love You

This movie had multiple stories directed by multiple people. Irrfan Khan acted in the one directed by Mira Nair and played a diamond merchant. The movie entails his love story with his employee played by Natalie Portman and the complex emotions that the movie explores are handled by the actors really well.

The Warrior

An enforcer named Lafcadia (played by Irrfan Khan) works for a local warlord before he decides he has had enough. He then decides to leave all of it behind and return to his village in the Himalayas. The king doesn’t like it and wants him dead. A young killer is employed to kill Lafcadia while he is on his journey to the Himalayas. This movie was Irrfan’s debut in Hollywood and was heavily praised by the critics for his natural acting.

The Amazing Spider-Man

Directed by Mark Webb, this Spider-Man origin film featured Irrfan playing the role of Rajit Ratha, the supervisor to Dr. Curt Connors (who also goes by the name Lizard). The movie ends with Spider-Man (played by Andrew Garfield) defeating the Lizard by halting the process of him converting the whole city into Lizard-looking monsters like himself.

The Darjeeling Limited

Directed by Wes Anderson, this movie explores the relationship of three estranged brothers. Irrfan plays one of them and although he has a relatively small role, the actor doesn’t fail in captivating the viewers through his charismatic performance.

Jurassic World

The continuation to Jurassic Park, this movie is set 22 years after the events of the previous dinosaur franchise. Irrfan Khan plays the irresponsible billionaire who funds the development of hybrid dinosaur Indominus Rex that wreaks havoc all around the tourist attraction park after escaping its containment.

Inferno

Irrfan plays the antagonist turned good guy Harry “The Provost" Sims who tries to hinder Robert Langdon’s attempt to a virus bomb that could destroy half of humanity. After realizing his mistake, he is willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good. Irrfan plays the villain with such vigor and passion that you don’t see the Indian side of him.

Puzzle

Directed by Marc Turtletaub, this movie is a remake of the the Argentine film Rompecabezas that entails the story of a bored wife named Agnes (played by Kelly Macdonald) who realised her passion of solving puzzles and understands that puzzles are an escape from her boring lifestyle. Irrfan Khan plays a wealthy inventor Robert who is amazed by the unorthodox ways Agnes solved these puzzles in. He makes her his partner to solve puzzles. The movie explores not just Agnes’ journey but also the beautiful chemistry between her and Robert. The movie was critically acclaimed.

