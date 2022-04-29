Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: Top 10 Films Of The Legendary Actor

IRRFAN KHAN DEATH ANNIVERSARY: One of the most gifted actors of the Indian film Industry,Irrfan Khan always stood out for his acting skills and film choices. In his three-decade-long acting career,Irrfan did not just leave a mark in the film industry with his performances but also made sure that each role he did was different from the other.

Paan Singh Tomar, Life of Pi, Piku, Haasil, Maqbool, The Namesake and The Lunchbox, are the films that made Irrfan one of the best acting talents in India, as well as overseas.

Irrfan Khan died of cancer on April 29 in 2020, leaving a rich legacy for young generation of actors. On his death anniversary, let’s check out top 10 movies of Irrfan:

Paan Singh Tomar

Based on the life of an army man and a seven-time national steeple chase champion, Paan Singh Tomar, the film is a story of vengeance. Tomar kills everyone who murdered his mother and later dies in an encounter.

Khan’s performance in the Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial was stupendous and he won a National Award for it as well.

Maqbool

Maqbool, the Macbeth equivalent is a film about Miyan Maqbool (Irrfan) and the prime of the Mumbai underworld, JahangirKhan(Pankaj Kapur).

Maqbool falls in love with JahangirKhan’s mistress Nimmi (Tabu) and they plan to murder JahangirKhan, aiming for the control of the Mumbai underworld. The couple meets a tragic end despite their plan to murder Jahangir being successful.

Irrfaan played the role of Maqbool with sheer intensity and the film is still considered one of the best acts of Indian cinema.

The Lunchbox

The Lunchbox can easily be considered the top films of Khanand otherwise as well. The film shows budding love between Saajan (IrrfanKhan) and Ila (Nimrat Kaur) which started with a tiffin service in Mumbai. Ila prepares a special tiffin box for her husband which gets delivered to Saajan by mistake.

An unconventional love story tailored with such imaginative perspective shows Khan’s commendable choice of films. It’s also believed that he chose this film over Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar.

Life of Pi

Yet another masterpiece directed by Ang Lee. The film walks on the life of Pi Patel, whom Irrfan plays the elder version of Pi survives a shipwreck and lives in a lifesaving boat until it reaches the shore with a Bengal tiger from their family zoo.

The movie did extremely well globally and was praised for a new idea, brilliant storytelling and amazing performances by the artists.

Hindi Medium

Hindi Medium is a film with a strong social message. Directed by Saket Chaudhary, the film stars Saba Qamar opposite Irrfan and the duo play the roles of the parents from Chandni Chowk who are trying to get their child enrolled in an English medium school but the so-called high society families prevent them from doing so.

D-Day

Irrfan Khan played Wali Khan, an intelligence officer in D-Day. His co-star was another great talent, late actor Rishi Kapoor. The film was based on terrorism across borders.He played a convincing role in nabbing terrorist Goldman, played by Rishi Kapoor. The film was well directed and was well received by the audience and critics.

Life In A Metro

Though Khan’s role is short in the multi-starrer, he still managed to draw attention with his fine acting. His character Monty meets Shruti (Konkona Sen Sharma) and falls in love with her. Anurag Basu, the director, did a brilliant job with the characters’ love angles.

Angrezi Medium

Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium was the last film Irrfan starred in. He played the role of Champak Bansal, father to a teenage girl who, after her graduation, wishes to go to London. Bansal, being a middle-class man, knows how hard it will be to send his girl to the college of her dreams. But he vows to do whatever it takes to fulfil his daughter’s dream of studying abroad.

Talvar

The film is based on Noida’s infamous double murder case. The film was full of talented artists such as Konkona Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi, Tabu and Irrfan himself along with the director Meghna Gulzaar.

Irrfan plays Ashwin Kumar, the investigating officer, and delivers a knockout performance.

Piku

Director Shoojit Sircar came up with a gem of a film, Piku. The film turned out to be a game-changer for actors like Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan who play the roles of Piku and Bhaskor, a father-daughter duo. Irrfan, for one, played the owner of a taxi service business that ends up driving Piku and Bhaskor from Delhi to Kolkata.

The film is light-hearted and has a feel-good vibe. Irrfan as Rana Chaudhary, stepped into a humour-filled role and surely was a big part of the film.

