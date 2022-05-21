Irrfan Khan Had A Career Every Newcomer Aspires to Have: Thar Actor Sanjay Bishnoi | Exclusive

Up-and-coming actor Sanjay Bishnoi, who is most memorable for his role in Delhi Crime, is currently receiving praises and appreciation for his latest film Thar, which he says is at par with international films. Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film stars the father-son duo, Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. After its release, the actor, in a freewheeling chat with News18.com called his film extremely unique and touted it as the first true Indian noir.

He said, “The film (Thar) is extremely unique, as you know it is the first true Indian noir. It belongs to a genre of films like The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Everybody is talking about the cinematography, the background scores the performances, so Raj Singh Chaudhary has created something that is responding really well."

Sharing an anecdote from the sets of the film, where the actor had most scenes with Harsh Varrdhan, he says that he almost had a blackout as he was too passionate while shooting. “In one of the shoots, Harsh bangs my head on the jeep and I got a little more passionate about it and banged my head on the bonnet of the jeep. I blacked out completely but these kinds of things happen because it is an action film."

After a couple of successful outings on OTT platforms, the actor acknowledges that is what has given him his career. Talking about the impact of the digital platform on him, he says, “OTT has kind of given me my career. Because the first film I did was an independent film called Ashok Vatika, it is about a love story between a widow and a filmmaker. It was released on MX player after doing festival rounds. Then I had Delhi Crimes, one of the biggest shows from India on Netflix and then Thar. OTT basically opens up opportunities for you and gives you different kinds of work where you can experiment as an actor. And I like these kinds of rich subjects where there is a scope to explore."

Asked about his preferences and the kind of roles he wants to do, he admits that he is not in a position where he can choose because he is very new to this. However, he aspires to work with several big names in the industry including Aamir Khan, Anurag Kashyap, and Vishal Bhardwaj to name a few. Talking about the same, he lists the artists he would love to work with, “Manoj Bajpayee, Jitendra Joshi. He is also in Thar and is a brilliant actor. I wish I get to work more with him. Then there is KK Menon, Jaideep Ahlawat, one of my favourites right now, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Rajkummar Rao, and Aamir Khan, there are so many of them. Out of the directors, there are Vishal Bhardwaj and Anurag Kashyap. I keep auditioning for their projects and I recently auditioned for Vishal sir’s protect. Let’s see, there is a long list."

Bishnoi also added that he resonates most with late actor Irrfan Khan as everybody aspires to have the kind of career he had, “Everybody is a fan of Irrfan Khan. He had a kind of career that everybody aspires to have, and new actors who come from outside. For me, he is an inspiration and that’s the kind of a career any actor would dream of. Sad that he is no more."

Sanjay Bishnoi also heaped praises on veteran actor Anil Kapoor with whom he shared the screen space in Thar. “He is a legend. It is a dream come true to be a part of any project where he is present. He is a living legend. He is a star who is also a great actor. The day I heard that he is leading a film and I am getting a chance to be a part of it, that was enough for me."

The actor is also gearing up for the release of his first theatrical film, which is yet untitled.

