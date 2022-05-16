Irrfan Khan Was ‘Perfect Picture of Lord Shiva’ When He First Held Babil, Recalls Sutapa Sikdar On Son’s Birthday

Today, late actor Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar’s elder son, Babil Khan, celebrated his 24th birthday on Sunday. The aspiring actor, who already has a few projects at hand, was wished by many on the special day. However, it was his mother, Sutapa Sikdar’s note, and her post that had all our attention.

Sutapa shared a series of picture’s from Babil’s childhood accompanied with a note. She wrote, “Let me confess on your 24th birthday babil the dichotomy of thunderstorms and azaan during your birth, which I later understood was just like your temperament, has made parenting very challenging (to put it mildly) but the beauty is when you wish to pour from the sky like rain drops that wash us off our ill wills. The fragrance after, that saundhi mitti ki khusbu you bring to our life is irreplaceable!! Thank you! You are stubbornly decisive, my resistance towards your career choices blew away like a dry leaf in a thunderstorm. But in this phase of our relationship, I have completely accepted you. Sometimes with a broken heart and colossal embarrassment when you dance to “chaldi kuri …" you have made me unprejudiced. I thank god, because the intensity with which you sing Chaldi kuri matches immaculately with the intensity with which you (attempt) to sing Nusrat sahab’s songs, the sensitivity within you is unaffected by judgement. You are this and you are that but to top it all you are my first born."

Advertisement

She added that Irrfan Khan’s face was different when he first saw him and wrote, “The smile on Irrfan’s face when he first saw you couldn’t be recreated in a performance by Irrfan himself. It’s etched on my mind.. the curtains of the hospital room were dancing as if the nurses had descended as angels, celebrating with him at the peak of mount Everest, but his celebration was still, the expression; the laughter, the joy, the tears cascaded out of him without the need for movement, as everything around him flowed. In that moment, Irrfan was a perfect picture of Lord Shiva. “

Sutapa further continued, “You the little devil just kept doing what you wanted all through your youngish days …welcome to this world today and forever, your best quality is you are so full of heart that sometimes I have to catch it and put it back. Today you are up for his shoot at 4 am without batting an eyelid. You are special you are magical… whether it works in this society or for me is a big question though but with the most difficult parenting I am sooooo happy to have you as my son. No you don’t light up my life every day we fight we argue you are not attentive towards me all the time but when you are, the stars descend upon our living room, rainbows float in my corridor."

Advertisement

That’s is such a touching, and emotional note, isn’t it? Tillotoma Shome commented on the post and wrote, “I love you Eastern bon so much. That first photo of you….and your words and the rest. And that curly haired boy of yours is seriously cute."

Belated birthday wishes to Babil Khan. On the work front, the actor will be seen in Qala alongside Swastika Mukherji and Triptii Dimri and the series will release on Netflix. He will also be sharing screen with stars like Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan and Divyenndu Sharma for The Railway Man, which is based on the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. Apart from these two, he also Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming project, which also stars Zayn Marie Khan. Reports had also been doing the rounds that Babil has been cast for a web series called ‘Friday Night Plan’. Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the project is being helmed by Vatsal Neelakantan. It has even gone on floors already.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.