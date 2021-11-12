Irrfan Khan's Qarib Qarib Singlle Turns 4: Sutapa Sikdar Remembers Husband, Shares an Anecdote

Friday marks four years since late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan-starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle was released. Sharing the memory on her Facebook wall today, Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar penned a note remembering the actor. Sutapa has shared a Facebook memory from 2017 where Irrfan had posted the critics’ take to his film Qarib Qarib Singlle. The theatre artist began the note by stating that she still continues to battle the sleep disorder after one and a half years.

At times, when she could not sleep, Sutapa said her Facebook profile opens the “flood gate of memory, a new one each day.” These memory update by the social media platform reminds Sutapa of poet Sahir Ludhianvi’s famous lines, “tum hote toh yeh hota,” which her husband Irrfan really wanted to recite once somewhere. Sutapa’s Facebook post also mentioned how she and Irrfan used to remember the lines recited by actor Amitabh Bachchan in Silsila when they both were students at the National School of Drama. She wrote, “Bachchan Saab's iconic voice had travelled many times in student days and Irrfan used to marvel at it but twenty-five years later Sahir Saab took the lead in fandom over Bachchan Saab and Irrfan in those late-night conversations would say ‘yaar mujhe bolna tha yeh ek baar (I wanted to say these lines once).’” However, Sutapa said, “Some journey abruptly stops and leave you Qareeb Qareeb Single.”

She ended the note with an endearing message, “Kuch log itne qareeb hote hain ki unke bina bhi woh zindagi mein qareeb hi rehte hain. (Some people are so close in life that even without them being together, they remain close to each other).”

Fans of the actor flooded the comments section of Sutapa’s post with their memories and love for Irrfan. As one fan commented, “Oh this film. It's such a beauty. I'd love to watch it any day anywhere. Ma'am, your husband is a sorcerer. Magic, charm and memories beyond a lifetime are what he gave all of us. Loads of good wishes to you.”

Another user commented, “Never ever I had imagined that the death of someone whom I have never seen or had any probability of seeing in future will make me feel like I have lost someone who was very close. Maybe it was his talent. There will be no one like him. Keep writing stuff about Irfaan.”

Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53 due to a colon infection following his diagnosis of a neuroendocrine tumour.

