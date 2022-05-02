Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Bags Another Web Series After Qala and Railway Men, Project Already On Floors

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil might be waiting for the release of his debut OTT release, but he already has a number of projects at hand. Now, he has been roped in for yet another web series, which reportedly went on floors as well this weekend.

According to a report in Mid Day, Babil has been cast for a web series called ‘Friday Night Plan’. Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the project is being helmed by Vatsal Neelakantan. It has even gone on floors already. A source told the daily, “They filmed through the night. The makers were in talks with Babil for a long time for the project. The unit will shoot in different parts of the city over the next two weeks."

Touted as an intense drama, there is very little information known about the project. The makers are ensuring that not much about the show is revealed.

Meanwhile, this is the fourth project that Babil has bagged if the report turns out to be true. He has alredy shot for his debut project, Qala, where he will share screen with Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, it will release on Netflix. He will also be sharing screen with stars like Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan and Divyenndu Sharma for The Railway Man, which is based on the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. Apart from these two, he also Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming project, which also stars Zayn Marie Khan.

Babil often takes to his Instagram and shares memories of his late father, Irrfan Khan, giving fans and followers a glimpse of his life that the audience had not known. Recently, on Irrfan Khan’s second death anniversary, Babil wrote a moving note dedicated to him. He also recently shared a video where he could be seen singing while hitting the road.

