Is a Documentary on RRR and Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli in the Making? Exclusive

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that filmmaker SS Rajamouli is in the best phase of his career. While his previous films such as Magadheera (2009), Maryada Ramanna (2010) and Eega (2012) became raging successes at the box office, it was the genre-defining and trailblazing epic action film Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia that propelled him to national and international fame. He followed it up with a sequel and prequel titled Baahubali: The Conclusion (2015), which emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of all time.

Earlier this year, Rajamouli added another feather to his hat with RRR, a period drama based on the lives of Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It starred Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt and kept the cash registers ringing for weeks. Having created waves globally, the makers have now initiated a campaign and reportedly submitted it across fourteen categories at the 95th Academy Awards.

And now, News18 has exclusively learnt that the filmmaker, who is widely being celebrated all over the world, will soon have a film paying a homage to him and his achievements. Reportedly, the documentary will be backed by Raghav Khanna’s newly-formed production company, Riverland Entertainment.

A source tells us, “SS Rajamouli, in many ways, has put India on the global map. His films have blurred linguistic and regional borders within the country and have proved to be true-blue pan-Indian films. A documentary, which pays an ode to the revered filmmaker and traces his journey and the laurels that he has brought to our film industry, is currently in the making."

The source further reveals that the shoot for the documentary kick-started recently. “The project went on floors this week in Hyderabad. Since Rajamouli already has prior professional commitments and has a chock-o-block schedule, the makers won’t be able to complete the shoot on a start-to-finish basis. They will be flying with and accompanying him over the next few months and chronicling his story, which will give his fans and audience a closer glimpse of his life," says the source.

On a related note, Rajamouli, who began his career with the Telugu film Student No 1 in 2001, will next be working on an untitled jungle adventure film with actor Mahesh Babu. Divulging details about it, he said at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022, “My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots." Reportedly, Rajamouli will be filming it in Telugu and English simultaneously and it will be dubbed into other languages eventually.

