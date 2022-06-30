Is A Hrithik Roshan And Shehnaaz Gill Project On The Cards? Details Inside

Shehnaaz Gill has constantly been in the limelight since her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Right from her chemistry in the house with the late Siddharth Shukla to her public appearances after she came out of the show, she has always been in the news. She may not have won the show but has the internet dancing to her tunes. Her posts go viral instantly and the latest one is a story that she shared involving Hrithik Roshan.

On Instagram stories, she shared a clip of the latest commercial that Hrithik Roshan starred in and it has instantly led to speculation about both of them teaming up for an upcoming project. While several netizens wondered if the actress is also part of this endorsement along with Hrithik, others thought she was just having a fangirl moment. This is the Beardo commercial that she shared in her stories.

She also added the caption, “vibe teri meri mil diyaan" (Our vibes do match) and that has convinced the fans all the more that a collaboration between the two is in the pipeline. Of course, there is no official confirmation about the same and we can just wait and watch to see if it’s true.

While it has widely been reported that Shehnaaz is a part of Salman Khan’s Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali, follow-up reports had also talked about her backing out of the movie but there is no confirmation about that either. The action-comedy that is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan films will release on Christmas.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz also recently appeared in a Punjabi film Honsla Rakh that starred Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in the lead and was appreciated by the audience.

