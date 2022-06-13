Is Ajith-Starrer AK 61 Based on a Real-life Story? What We Know

Ajith Kumar’s AK61 has been in the news ever since its announcement. The latest we hear is that a part of the film is inspired by a real-life incident that happened to director H. Vinoth. However, no official confirmation on the same has come yet.

Touted to be a heist thriller, AK61 marks the third consecutive collaboration of Ajith with H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. Earlier, the blockbuster trio had come together for Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

The shoot of the film is progressing at a brisk pace at the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad. Considering Diwali 2022 for the release, the makers are planning to wrap the shoot by August. A huge set of mount road Chennai has been erected, where a major chunk of the film is being shot. Meanwhile, the key component of the set-up is a massive bank.

The storyline of AK61 whirls around a bank, what happens, and how Ajith’s character gets involved in it. It is known that the director had done extensive research for the film’s script.

Speaking of the technical crew of the heist thriller, Nirav Shah is handling the camera, Ghibran is on board for the music, and stunts for the film are being choreographed by Supreme Sundar. Meanwhile, it is known that instead of songs, the Ajith starrer features 2 theme tracks as background score. In crucial roles, the film also stars Manju Warrier, Veera, John Kokken, and Mahanadhi Shankar.

On the work front, Ajith has his next with director Vignesh Shivan. Tentatively titled AK62, the film will have Nayanthara as the female lead. The actors’ latest outing Valimai, which was released in February this year in theatres, received mixed reviews from the audience.

