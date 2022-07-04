Is Alia Bhatt No Longer Part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra? Here’s What We Know

Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s collaboration proved to be a huge hit with Gangubai Kathiawadi. SLB was able to bring out that side of the actor that the audience had never seen on screen before. While many doubted if Alia would suit a gritty role like that of Gangubai, she shut all naysayers with her terrific performance. The duo was set to team up again for Baiju Bawra, However, with Alia announcing her pregnancy, rumours were going strong that she might no longer be a part of the project. Now, a recent report suggests that it’s not at all the case.

If a report by Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, then Alia is very much a part of Baiju Bawra. A source was quoted saying, “Alia had loved what she heard of Baiju Bawra during the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Although Deepika was keen to do Baiju Bawra, having missed out on Gangubai Kathiawadi after three back-to-back epics with Sanjay Bhansali, Alia had been finalized for the part during the shooting of Gangubai and that remains unchanged."

There had also been buzz about who will play the male lead, and SLB was considering Ranbir Kapoor. However, latest buzz suggests that Ranveer Singh might play the part.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh had already shared screen in Gully Boy and are a part of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, which will mark Karan Johar’s return as a director after the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Alia is also making her debut in Bollywood, and is currently in London shooting for it. Titled Heart of Stone, it also stars Gal Godot and Jamie Dornan. She will next be seen in Darlings, and in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva, where she will be seen sharing screen with Ranbir Kapoor on screen for the first time.

