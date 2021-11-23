Is Alya Manasa Leaving Tamil Drama Raja Rani Because of Pregnancy? She Clarifies

There were rumours that popular Tamil TV drama Raja Rani actor Alya Manasa was leaving the show. According to media reports, the rumours started when her husband Sanjeev Karthik shared the news of Alya being pregnant with their second child.

However, Alya clarified all the rumours in her recent Instagram question-answer session. One of her fans asked if she was leaving the show. She responded, saying the rumours were not true and she will continue to play the lead role in Raja Rani.

The drama series is one of the most successful shows on Vijay TV. Following the outcome, the makers of the show returned with a second season. However, this time, Sidhu Sid is playing the male lead role.

Alya’s husband and actor Sanjeev Karthik was with her in the lead role during season 1 of the show. They fell in love on the sets and after more than two years of relationship, the couple tied the knot in 2019.

Alya Manasa is one of the most prominent female actors in the Tamil television industry. She made her debut on the small screen with Raja Rani. She began her career as a model at the age of 17. She has also worked as RJ She also specialises in dance and has worked as a dance instructor as well. From time to time, her dance videos go viral on social media and are well received by her fans.

Recently, she shared on Instagram a video wherein she was dancing on Badshah’s song Jugnu with actor Prathu.

Following the popular trend, the actor wrote, “Loved this song Reels of the day"

Alya and Sanjeev were blessed with a baby girl, Aila, in March last year. The couple is currently running a YouTube channel named Sanjeev Alya.

