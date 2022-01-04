Is Ameesha Patel in Relationship With Faisal Patel? Actress Reacts to His Marriage Proposal

B-Town’s rumour mills are working overtime about Ameesha Patel and Faisal Patel’s alleged relationship after their social media banter. The son of the late Congress leader Ahmed Patel turned a year older on December 30. Ameesha took to Twitter to post a heartfelt birthday wish for him. Faisal responded to Ameesha’s birthday wish tweet by expressing his feelings. He made a marriage proposal to her publicly on Twitter, making netizens wonder if they are dating.

It all started on the special occasion of Faisal’s birthday on December 30, the actress shared a collage of photos to wish him and wrote, “Happy Birthday my darling Faisal Patel, love you, have a good year." ​It was followed by Faisal’s reply, which read, “I’m formally proposing in public. Will you marry me?" However, he later deleted the tweet.

Now, Ameesha Patel has cleared the air once and for all by saying that she’s just friends with Faisal Patel. “It is hilarious! Faisal and I go back a long way. We have known each other for years. I am friends with him and his sister. That message was just an internal joke between us. There is nothing more to it. I am single and I am happy being single. I am not interested in being in a relationship right now. Faisal is someone who loves to crack these jokes," the actress told Bombay Times.

For deleting the tweet, Ameesha explained, “I told him that you shouldn’t have deleted the message and that I would have replied to the post in my style. But he said that he started getting calls from people. You see this is what happens with public figures, you can’t even joke in public."

Talking about their bond, the actress added, “Both of us share political backgrounds. My grandfather, Barrister Rajni Patel, worked with (former Indian PM) Indira Gandhi, while Mr Ahmed Patel worked with Sonia Gandhi. Our families have known each other for three generations. I was very close to Ahmed uncle. Faisal and I share common friends, too."

