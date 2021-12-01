Is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Going Off-air? Disha Parmar Clears the Air

Several popular TV shows including Sasural Simar Ka and Balika Vadhu came up with the second installment of the daily soap. Though the shows are doing well, it appears that they are not able to recreate the magic of the first season. One of the hit daily soaps, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain also came up with a second season starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead. The first season of the show had Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as the lead couple and fans could not stop gushing over their chemistry. The TV show was one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian television. The first season had set a high benchmark and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is still struggling to keep up with it. Amidst the dip in TRP, there were talks that the TV show is wrapping up in the second week of December.

However, in a chat with ETimes, Disha, who essays the role of Priya in the show, rubbished all the rumours and assured that the show is not shutting down. Disha further revealed that an interesting track is coming up on the show, hence, people should get glued to their TV screens.

Advertisement

On the current buzz around the show wrapping up, a source told the portal that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is supposed to be a finite show, however it is not ending in December.

Earlier, in an interview, Disha had shared that she connects with the independent and strong character in her show. According to the actress, women are inherently more patient and organised, also they can multitask with ease. Disha said that women, be it at the workspace or responsibilities at home, have a natural habit of going above and beyond in order to ensure that everything is taken care of.

“Moreover, the way we juggle between work life and home life by making it look so effortless, says a lot about how good we are at it," she said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.