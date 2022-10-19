Is Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Archana Gautam In A Relationship With Ranveer Singh Malik?

Actor-politician Archana Gautam is currently in the limelight for her stint on the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16. The 27-year-old model often becomes the talk of the town because of her dating life. Recently, Archana made headlines as reports about her rumoured affair with television actor Ranveer Singh Malik surfaced on the internet. Ranveer is best known for his role as Rahul in the television show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan.

While speculations about Archana and Ranveer’s relationship are rife, a report by ETimes has confirmed that they have a “soft corner" for each other. A close friend of Archana’s told the news outlet, “Ranveer and Archana are school friends and had decided to pursue acting career together. They shifted to Mumbai together and the families are also in good touch."

The anonymous friend also added, “They earlier partied together and have a soft corner for each other which all close friends of the couple are aware of. However, neither Archana nor Ranveer have accepted it."

According to Archana’s friend, the audience will not get to see Archana sharing romantic moments with any housemate on Bigg Boss 16 because Ranveer will never accept it. The Shaadi Mubarak actor has also promised Archana that he will not go to parties till the time she is in the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, fans have been all praises for Archana Gautam’s fiery attitude in the Bigg Boss 16 house. She recently got into an altercation with actress Gori Nagori. When Archana asked the housemates who threw away the avocados, Gori replied saying that the Great Grand Masti actress must have thrown them herself. Their argument soon turned violent, and housemates had to intervene to stop the fight. However, Archana and Gori didn’t budge as they then threw water at each other.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh Malik is busy with his show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan.

