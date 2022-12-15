Is Bigg Boss Trying To Guard Sajid Khan? Know Viewers' View

Bigg Boss Hindi’s 16th season has been airing for more than nine weeks on TV now. The show is in full swing, but the evictions are not. For the second week in a row, the makers have decided not to expel any contestant. The voting lines for this week have been closed. This makes fans wonder whether Bigg Boss is doing so to safeguard filmmaker Sajid Khan, who is one of the nominated contestants this week.

Bigg Boss is a game of survival, and eviction is part of the show. Tina Datta, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thackeray and Shalin Bhanot were the contenders for nomination this week. The show’s fans were prepared to vote for their favourite contenders, but Bigg Boss has already stopped the voting lines.

Some viewers speculate that it is because of Sajid, that Bigg Boss stalled eviction this week.

A similar incident happened when MC Stan, Soundarya Sharma, Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer and Archana Gautam were nominated. Bigg Boss might have considered the Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot angle at the time, where Sumbul was a significant participant. Ankit and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are a well-liked on-screen couple as well, so the show’s creators couldn’t take a chance on Ankit leaving.

Soundarya is also a strong player, who takes stands when needed and often engages in banter with Shalin. Archana delivers the most content in the Bigg Boss house. MC Stan, even though is also one of the weak pillars of the ‘Sajid Khan mandli’ in the house, receives fan votes. Fans are citing these reasons why eviction was cancelled when these contestants were nominated.

Some BB fans are also saying that Bigg Boss is greedy for content and TRP, and hence is stalling the elimination. What do you think?

