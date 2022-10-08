Is Chiranjeevi Planning Another Malayalam Remake After Godfather?

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film Godfather, directed by Mohan Raja, was released on October 5. The film has made a good start at the box office. It saw an impressive opening day figure of Rs 21 crores. You might be aware that Godfather is an official remake of the Prithiviraj Sukumaran directorial Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Now, if recent media reports are to be believed, another Telugu remake of a successful Malayalam film may be on the cards. Although there is no official confirmation yet, it has been reported that the Malayalam film Bheeshma Parvam, which was released earlier this year, might be remade in Telugu with Chiranjeevi in the lead. According to some sources, Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan has acquired the remake rights of Bheeshma Parvam.

Ever since these unconfirmed reports went viral, they have become one of the trending topics of discussion on social media among Chiranjeevi fans. Bheeshma Parvam starred Mammootty in the lead role and is written, directed and produced by Amal Neerad. The gangster drama film was a smashing hit at the box office in Kerala. The Mammootty-starrer minted more than Rs 100 crore to become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year.

Chiranjeevi already has one remake in the pipeline, at present, as he will next appear in the Telugu remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, which is being helmed by Maher Ramesh. Apart from that, he is currently shooting for Waltair Veerayya, directed by K S Ravindra.

