Is Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya Teaser Releasing On Diwali? Here’s What We Know

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi is currently basking in the success of his newly released film Godfather. The Telugu film has reportedly minted over Rs 69 crores at the worldwide box office within two days. While Godfather has just been released on the big screen, Chiranjeevi has begun work on not one but four upcoming films already.

A recent update from one of Chiranjeevi’s four films, titled Waltair Veerayya, has surfaced on social media. The film’s announcement had already created a lot of buzz among the masses. Now, fans can expect some good news related to the much-anticipated mass actioner very soon. According to reports, the teaser of Waltair Veerayya is scheduled to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022.

Helmed by director KS Ravindra, popularly known as Bobby, the film also stars Shruti Hassan, Bobby Simha and Ravi Teja in prominent roles. Speculations are rife that senior actress and politician Sumalatha will also be joining the cast of the upcoming Telugu film. Chiranjeevi will reportedly be seen essaying dual roles in this KS Ravindra directorial.

If media reports are to be believed, some of the key scenes of the film will be shot extensively in Europe and Malta. Touted to be an action flick, the shooting of Waltair Veerayya commenced in December last year.

Rumour has it that Netflix has already acquired the digital streaming rights of this Chiranjeevi-starrer. The OTT platform is said to have paid a sum of Rs 50 crores to the makers for acquiring the film’s streaming rights. In addition to Telugu, this action movie will also be released in Hindi.

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Waltair Veerayya is slated to hit the cinema next year on the occasion of Sankranti.

